CROATAN — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a 1,400 acre prescribed burn in the Croatan National Forest Monday.
The burn will take place in Carteret County on Millis Road near the community of Whitehouse Forks and Newport. The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.
Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic. A helicopter will be assisting with the burn operations.
