BEAUFORT — As early voting for the Tuesday, Sept. 10 special election chugs along, the deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot also nears.
The last day for registered voters in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday. As of Friday, Interim County Board of Elections Director Margot Burke said the county had received approximately 90 requests for mail-in ballots.
Under state law, voters must first request a ballot using a state form, available at https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf.
The form can be submitted to the county BOE where the voter is registered and a ballot will be mailed out.
Early voting in the election to seat a new congressman continues through Friday, though there will be no early voting Monday as one-stop sites are closed in observance of Labor Day.
As such, one-stop early voting sites will be open Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are three locations in Carteret County, the County BOE on Live Oak Street in Beaufort, the Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
Those who are not registered to vote can do so at early voting locations with proof of address. Ms. Burke said the county has had a handful of residents take advantage of same-day registration through one-stop.
“We’ve had a lot of address changes, name changes, that kind of thing (as well),” she told the News-Times.
By the time the sites closed Friday, nearly 4,000 county residents had cast a ballot in the race.
Ms. Burke encouraged residents to get out and vote this week ahead of Election Day on Sept. 10.
On the ballot for the seat previously held by the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr., R-N.C., are Republican Greg Murphy, Democrat Allen Thomas, Libertarian Tim Harris and Constitutional Party candidate Greg Holt.
The seat in Congress has been empty since Rep. Jones’ February death.
Voting is also happening in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, where state officials called for a new election after refusing to certify election returns tainted by absentee-by-mail ballot fraud.
Carteret County voters can check their registration status and get more information by contacting the County BOE at 252-728-8460.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
