HAVELOCK — Contract crews in Craven County have a set a tentative work schedule to finalize construction on the bridge into Slocum Gate.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, one lane of east or west Highway 70 will be closed at certain times throughout the day from just north of Hickman Hill Loop Road to the light at the Walmart. During the closures, contractors will complete construction work, such as applying new asphalt and pavement markings, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The schedule, which is weather dependent, is as follows:
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday (inside lane)
- 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, March 23
- 8 a.m.-dusk March 23-Thursday, March 26.
NCDOT began building the overpass in August 2017, and it opened to traffic in December 2019. It’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
