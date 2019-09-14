Many relief efforts are underway for those with damage from Hurricane Dorian on Cedar Island, Ocracoke Island, in South River, Emerald Isle and the Bahamas.
Following are some of the ways to receive assistance or to donate:
- N.C. Baptists on Mission is taking job request applications for Down East residents impacted by the storm at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Teams are available to assist with tarping, tear out from flood damage, chainsaw work, yard debris cleanup and more. They also have teams assisting on Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. For information, call 252-241-3280.
- The United Methodist Church Disaster Response Center in Newport and Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort have set up an emergency response hotline at 252-269-8407 for those needing assistance with tarping roofs, debris cleanup and other repairs. Emergency response teams are based out of Atlantic United Methodist Church.
- The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center is accepting donations for long-term recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Dorian at coresound.com/hurricane-relief.
- The Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret is accepting donations of pet food and supplies for Ocracats, a nonprofit that oversees the feral cats on Ocracoke, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at its thrift store at 5243 Highway 70 in Morehead City. PAWS is accepting donations of unopened, unbroken, unexpired pet food and litter (25-pound packages or less). There is a special need for canned cat food. For information, call Donna Youraine at 252-241-9408.
- Outer Banks Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations to support relief and recovery after Hurricane Dorian in Dare County and Ocracoke. Donations can be made at obcf.org/donate-now/disaster-relief-fund-donate/ or can be mailed to Outer Banks Community Foundation at 13 Skyline Road, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949.
- The state of North Carolina has set up a way to donate to Dorian victims at NC.Gov/donate.
- The American Red Cross is assisting with relief efforts for tornado victims in Emerald Isle, as well as assisting those in the Bahamas. To donate, go to redcross.org.
- The state has set up a way to donate funds for school supplies for children impacted by Hurricane Dorian at read.nc.gov.
- The Salvation Army continues to serve meals to those impacted by Dorian on Ocracoke and Hatteras. To donate, go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org/disaster/relief.
- Samaritan’s Purse has relief efforts underway in the Bahamas. Donations can be made at samaritanspurse.org or by calling toll-free 1-800-665-2843.
