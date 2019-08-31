MIAMI (AP) — As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the already powerful Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify as it moves west toward the Bahamas and the U.S. Southeast Coast.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., says maximum sustained winds of the powerful Category 4 storm increased Saturday morning to 150 mph from 145 mph.
As of the 11 a.m. briefing, Dorian was 260 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 415 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. The storm slowed slightly, traveling west at 8 mph from 12 mph.
The latest forecast says Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday.
