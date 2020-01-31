MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Fire Department and the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Hazmat Team were on the scene at Carteret Community College Friday afternoon responding to a chemical spill.
The CCC director of security said custodians disposed of two boxes of acid and flammable materials from a science class, according to a statement from the town of Morehead City. They disposed of it in the metal recycling bin near the welding classroom.
The welding instructor grabbed the boxes to reuse them for a project, and two of the vials inside the boxes broke, allowing the chemicals to spill and create a vapor cloud, the town said. The instructor called campus security, which contacted MCFD, who then notified the Cherry Point Hazmat Team.
No students were present during the incident.
The welding instructor was taken to urgent care to be checked out as a precaution. Campus security evacuated the area as a precaution.
The Cherry Point Hazmat Team is currently securing hazardous materials into a safe container, then CCC will be tasked with disposing of the materials properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.