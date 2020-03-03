cedar point — Town commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a Unified Development Ordinance amendment Town Administrator David Rief said streamlines and makes the process of approving special-use zoning permits more fair to all involved.
The action followed a public hearing during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue. No one spoke during the hearing.
“I’m glad we cleaned up what needed to be cleaned up,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said after the vote.
Mr. Rief, who was an attorney for several towns before Cedar Point hired him as administrator, told the board he began looking at all of the town’s ordinances with an eye toward making them better.
He said he quickly identified the special-use provisions among those most in need of improvement.
“I had some legal concerns, particularly about individuals’ due process rights,” he said.
One of the problems was the appointed planning board heard special-use requests first, then made a recommendation to elected commissioners, who make the final decision.
Since special-use hearings are quasi-judicial, he said, it was not proper for planners to hear the request when the comments weren’t technically part of the quasi-judicial process.
Essentially, he said, the comments to the planning board were not relevant to the commissioners charged with making the decision.
“Some towns still do it that way,” he said, but many have changed to the system Cedar Point adopted Tuesday, under which ppecial-use permit applications go first to the administrator, who determines whether the application is complete, including the payment of all required application fees.
If the administrator determines the application is complete, they schedule a public hearing before commissioners. During the hearing, any person or their attorney will provide factual testimony and any party with legal standing may make legal arguments and ask questions of others who provide testimony.
After the hearing, the commissioners may approve the permit, deny it or approve it with conditions.
To approve a permit, commissioners must find the use conforms to the character of the neighborhood, adequate measures will be taken to provide ingress and egress to minimize traffic hazards and traffic congestion and adequate utilities are available for the proposed use.
They must also find the proposed use will not impede orderly development and improvement of surrounding property and that it will not be detrimental to or endanger the health, safety or general welfare of the public.
The new version, Mr. Rief told the board, has more teeth; it actually gives commissioners more legal authority to deny requests. At the same time, he said, it changes the process timeline, reducing it from potentially three months or more to one or two months.
“We don’t need to unnecessarily burden a developer,” the administrator said of the change. “If it (the requested use) is something we don’t want, we need to be clear about that, not just delay a decision.”
The planning board, during its meeting last month, unanimously recommended approval of the text amendment to remove itself from the special-use permit process.
