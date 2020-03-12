EMERALD ISLE — Town officials have announced the Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival has been canceled.
The announcement was issued at 8 a.m. Thursday. According to town officials, this is due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
"In alignment with N.C. DHHS (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) recommendations of mass gathering events (that may draw high-risk persons), the festival is officially canceled," the announcement said. "We apologize to all patrons, sponsors, vendors and the community for the timing of such a critical decision. The potential public safety risks (COVID-19) associated with hosting the function are increasing by the minute."
