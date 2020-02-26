PINE KNOLL SHORES — There’s still time for last-minute registration for the Scientific Research and Education Network Coast event scheduled for Thursday evening at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
The ninth annual SciREN Coast networking event will be held at the aquarium at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
The event is an opportunity for local marine scientists, K-12 science, technology, engineering and math teachers and informal educators to connect and discuss classroom-ready lesson plans based off of the scientists’ latest research. SciREN also offers the opportunity for researchers and educators to arrange classroom visits and to collaborate on curriculum development.
The event is free to attend, and additional information and online registration is available at sciren.org/networking-events/sciren-coast/.
SciREN is a graduate student-led network that connects educators and researchers. Its mission is “to connect local STEM researchers and educators to foster the dissemination of current research and ultimately enhance the science literacy of today’s youth.”
