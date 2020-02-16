cape carteret — Town commissioners Monday night tabled action on updating the personnel ordinance.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said the proposed changes mostly reflect language needed to recognize the town’s switch to a town manager form of government from a town administrator form, which occurred in 2018.
Commissioner Steve Martin, however, said he had just received the proposal and wondered why it hadn’t been done long ago.
“I’d like to see the attorney go through it,” he said. “Why are we in a hurry (to do it tonight)? It’s been two years, and I feel it’s better to let the attorney look at it.”
Town Attorney Brett DeSelms said he understood the concern and would review the amended ordinance if requested.
Mr. Martin made the motion to defer action for the attorney’s review. Commissioner Don Miller seconded, and the motion passed 3-2. They were joined in the affirmative by Commissioner Jim Nalitz. Commissioners Mike King and Jeff Waters voted against the motion to table.
After the meeting, Mr. Martin said he wasn’t trying to be overly critical of Mr. Steffey but believed the personnel ordinance should have been amended to reflect the change long ago.
Also during the meeting, the board made it easier for property owners to get potentially dangerous trees removed. Members adopted a text amendment that classifies such trees as a nuisance under the nuisance ordinance.
The board had voted on the ordinance in January and was in favor of it, 3-0. But it needed a four-fifths supermajority to pass, and Mr. Miller and Mr. Martin were absent. The vote Monday night was 5-0, with no discussion.
The amendment was the result of what Mr. Steffey said had been a few requests from residents to address “the presence of hazardous trees on properties located within the town.”
Residents have been concerned not only about others’ damaged trees or branches hanging over their properties but also about diseased trees that can spread those maladies to others.
It’s not, Mr. Steffey said in response to a question from Mr. Nalitz in January, that the town is going to go out looking for diseased or damaged trees. Rather, it will be up to property owners.
“The goal is if someone calls us and makes a report, we will go out and look,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to have conversations with the property owners before damage is done.”
The ordinance adds damaged or diseased trees to a list of nuisances that already includes trash, uncontrolled growth of weeds and other conditions deemed by the County Health Department to be detrimental to public health.
Specifically, it refers to “any tree existing in a condition that threatens damage to an adjacent property or structure due to damage caused by a storm, the presence of pests, disease, or wood-destroying insects, or that has been substantially damaged by any other natural or human act.”
The ordinance does not pertain to naturally wooded lots that have not been subjected to land-disturbing activity.
The civil penalty for not complying with a removal order is $50 per day that the property owner is in violation.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.