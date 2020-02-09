Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Feb. 10: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, steamed cabbage, warm cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: cheese stuffed-crust pizza, chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot soufflé, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: hot dog and chili, cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, coleslaw, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 13: chicken enchilada, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese sandwich, side salad, sweet and salty green beans, fresh orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Feb. 14: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hush puppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, fresh apple, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Feb. 10: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, steamed cabbage, warm cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot soufflé, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: hot dog and chili, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, coleslaw, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 13: chicken enchilada, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese sandwich, side salad, sweet and salty green beans, fresh orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Feb. 14: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hush puppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Feb. 10: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: chocolate chip muffin, mixed fruit juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 13: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Feb. 14: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, tangerine, milk.
