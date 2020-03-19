MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College President Dr. John Hauser has been named president of Gaston College, effective Monday, June 1, according to a press release issued Thursday by the State Board of Community Colleges.
Dr. Hauser could not be reached for comment immediately.
Gaston College is a community college in Dallas, N.C. He succeeds Gaston College President Patricia Skinner, who retired this month, according to the release.
Dr. Hauser began as president of CCC in July 2017. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Wilkes Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.