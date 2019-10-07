BEAUFORT — Board of Elections Interim Deputy Director Shawne Southard and Chairman Rick Heal both turned in resignations last week.
Ms. Southard, a staffer, confirmed Monday Mr. Heal resigned Oct. 2 at noon, effective immediately. She turned her resignation in Oct. 4 and will officially leave her post Friday, Oct. 18.
Ms. Southard did not give a specific reason for her resignation, but said “I am the sixth person to leave this office in half a year, if that tells you anything.”
Mr. Heal could not be reached for comment.
The BOE will meet for a closed session Wednesday, and the next open session is Monday, Oct. 14 to discuss absentee ballots. Ms. Southard said she does not know where the BOE is in the process to select a new chairman, retain a new board member and hire a new deputy director.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.