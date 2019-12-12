BEAUFORT — Officials, school employees, community members and former students filled the school system’s central office Tuesday to honor retiring Superintendent Mat Bottoms during a reception.
More than 200 people waited to speak to the popular superintendent, who officially ends his 39-year career, two-and-a-half years at the schools’ top position, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
While there was no mention of the reason for his retirement during the reception, Mr. Bottoms previously cited the political climate locally and at the state level as factors in his decision.
Tuesday, as Board of Education Chairman John McLean and board members presented gifts to Mr. Bottoms during a brief presentation, there was no talk of that, however.
“This (large crowd) is a testament to what you have done for our county. You too, Gail,” Mr. McLean said to Mr. Bottoms’ wife.
“Thank you for all of the hard work and dedication,” former BOE member June Fulcher said, sharing memories of how Mr. Bottoms got the board through difficult times during her tenure.
“I can personally thank you for being the wind beneath our wings,” Ms. Fulcher said.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton, on behalf of Beaufort commissioners and the town, read an official proclamation recognizing Mr. Bottoms for his accomplishments. The proclamation was also read Monday during the Beaufort town board meeting.
Part of the proclamation states, “He has been a key leader in the enormous success of our school system; and whereas, Superintendent Bottoms demonstrated his superior leadership during numerous crises to include the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence and Dorian.”
The proclamation further cites Mr. Bottoms for being “on the front lines of identifying the significant needs of students, faculty, staff and their families after the storms,” and “after fifteen million dollars of damage to Carteret County schools, he led the effort to get our students, faculty and staff back to work in only 15 days.”
The proclamation further congratulated Mr. Bottoms for his success “as a teacher, principal and superintendent of public schools in Carteret,” who “for decades, poured his heart and soul into these demanding jobs” and “guided students to great success in academics, athletics, music and many other pursuits.”
Following the reading of the proclamation, Mayor Newton said he was impressed with Mr. Bottoms’ leadership and passion for education and the community.
“Our schools are really important to our community and Mat has done a great job of building up our schools and community. He helped get free K-8 breakfasts and lunches, and that’s huge. Mat has a lot to be proud of.”
Flanked by his wife Gail, son Tyler, who came from Greenville, and daughter Hayden, who flew in from Iowa, Mr. Bottoms thanked everyone for their encouragement and support.
“The amount of people here is very touching,” Mr. Bottoms said. “I’ve seen so many teachers I worked with back in the day.”
He especially thanked his family member who allowed him to work “75 hours a week. They have put up with a lot,” he said, reminiscing on how he packed his wife and small children up on buses for trips when he was band director at West Carteret High School. “I am thankful for their sacrifice.”
Also attending to support Mr. Bottoms were his mother, Dalen Salter Bottoms, 88, of Wilson, his sisters, Candy Hunsucker of Greenville and Marilyn Moody of Bailey, and a brother, Rock Bottoms, of Wilson.
Although he is not yet ready to talk about specific future endeavors, he said he plans to remain active in the community.
Mr. Bottoms has served his entire career in public education in Carteret County. He was the band director at Morehead City Middle School and WCHS. He was then named assistant principal at WCHS. He later became principal of Croatan High School when the school opened in 1998.
He was named a county school system assistant superintendent in 2010 and stayed in that position until 2017, when he became superintendent of the county school system in July 2017, replacing Superintendent Dr. Dan Novey.
During the Dec. 3 school board meeting, the panel appointed Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor as interim superintendent. Assistant superintendent Blair Propst will assist with the duties.
The board also authorized attorney Neil Whitford to retain the N.C. School Boards Association to conduct the superintendent search. Mr. Whitford said the estimated cost would be $26,000.
