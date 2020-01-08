BEAUFORT — Ten county homes damaged by Hurricane Florence will soon be repaired thanks to a $1.4 million grant from the national disaster resilience and recovery organization St. Bernard Project.
A portion of the grant is going to Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, which is helping with Florence recovery efforts in Carteret County. Other counties that will receive funds are Craven, Onslow, New Hanover, Duplin, Onslow, Cumberland, Jones and Pamlico, according to a press release issued Monday by CLTRA.
In Carteret County, SBP and CLTRA began the scope and estimate process for 10 homes Tuesday, with plans to look at three to five additional homes in the next few weeks, according to CLTRA Director the Rev. Robbie Phillips.
“They (SBP) have received funds and the goal is 70 homes in Eastern NC that will receive assistance from the grant,” Rev. Phillips said in an email Tuesday. “We’re looking at 15 projects in Carteret County. It’s competitive, so we have to find the right projects.”
Rev. Phillips added she was excited about the opportunity to help more families.
“We are grateful to be partnering with them,” Rev. Phillips said.
CLTRA Client Service Coordinator Brittany Sullivan said Tuesday the groups were checking homes in Cedar Island, other Down East communities and Beaufort, with plans to check homes in other areas of the county in the next few weeks.
“We’re hoping to know what homes qualify by some time next month,” Ms. Sullivan said.
The mission of the CLTRA is to strengthen areawide disaster coordination through information sharing, simplifying access to available resources for individuals and families and jointly resolving cases with unmet needs from disasters.
SBP’s mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery, according to the press release. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, La., following Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,950 families in 11 communities across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.
SBP’s model is enhanced by AmeriCorps, which provides 240 members annually to manage worksites and clients, as well as train the organization’s volunteers nationally.
To learn more, visit carteretLTRA.org and like/follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram, @carteretltra.
For more information about SBP, go to SBPUSA.org or like/follow the group on Facebook and Twitter, @SBPUSA.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.