NEWPORT — A passing of the torch occurred Thursday as exiting Interim Town Manager Chris Turner attended his last council meeting and officials welcomed new, full-time Town Manager Bryan Chadwick.
The council met Thursday for their regular meeting, the last for Mr. Turner, who’d served as interim manager since Angela Christian left in September 2019.
Town officials announced Feb. 27 they’d hired Mr. Chadwick, a native of Mill Creek, who’d served as town manager of Indian Beach from 2013-18, then as manager of North Topsail Beach.
“It’s great to be home,” said Mr. Chadwick, who was present at Thursday’s meeting. “I’ve got friends who live right down the street.”
Mr. Turner said the transition so far had been “wonderful.”
“I can’t think of a better person for Newport to have,” he said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as your interim manager…It’s rare we see people with such dedication and passion for community service.”
The council thanked Mr. Turner for his service to the town during his time as manager. Mayor Pro-Tem Chuck Shinn said they appreciate everything he’s done during his stay.
“We can’t thank you enough for your leadership and counsel,” Mr. Shinn said.
Councilman Mark Eadie said he thinks of Mr. Turner “as the right person with the right assets at the right time for Newport.”
Councilman David Heath thanked Mr. Turner for “stepping in here at a critical juncture.”
“The willingness you had to put aside your personal needs for the town is remarkable,” he said to Mr. Turner.
Mr. Turner and Mr. Chadwick weren’t the only town employees who received kudos at Thursday’s meeting. Police Chief Keith Lewis informed the council several officers have earned promotions, certifications and awards.
Chief Lewis said Officer Justin Berry has been promoted to sergeant, while Sgt. James Alexander has been promoted to captain.
The chief also said Capt. Alexander has received the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award.
Meanwhile, Officer Nate Alvarado received his Intermediate Certificate of Law Enforcement from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. He also welcomed a recent addition to the department, Officer Mason Shady.
The following also occurred at Thursday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for a rezoning request from Veneer Tech. The hearing will be held at the regular council meeting Thursday, April 9.
- The council unanimously approved the minutes from the Feb. 13. regular council meeting. It also unanimously approved the sealed closed session minutes from the meeting.
- The council unanimously approved declaring a 1994 Nissan XE and a 2001 Dodge 1500 in the public works department as surplus and authorizing their disposal.
- The council unanimously approved a $321.30 refund of overpaid tax to Mark Flores.
- The council unanimously approved a resolution designating the town planner and town finance officer as primary and secondary agents, respectively, for the town’s application for federal and/or state assistance for recovery from damage from Hurricane Florence.
