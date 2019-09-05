CARTERET COUNTY — With the impacts from Hurricane Dorian pending, the county has released important contact information for resources during the storm.
• For questions about road conditions or closures, including bridge closures, contact the N.C. Department of Transportation by dialing 511 to speak with an agent. Additional information is available at ncready.org.
• For questions about power, contact Duke Energy. To report an outage, call 1-800-419-6356 or text “OUT” to 57801. General questions can be answered by calling 1-800-769-3766 or visiting dukeenergyupdates.com.
• For members of Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, call 252-247-3107 or 1-800-682-2217. Agents will be available to answer calls 24 hours a day.
• To report water pollution or sunken vessels, contact the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802, 3820 Bridges Street, Suite D, Morehead City, or visit facebook.com/CCES7.
The Carteret County Emergency Operations Center is fully operational at this time and employees will be available 24 hours a day to answer questions.
Carteret County Emergency Operations Center can be reached by calling 252-726-7061.
Additionally, access is available for citizens and visitors to WebEOC. WebEOC is an online tool used to manage emergency events throughout the county.
The public can access WebEOC online at carteret.emcommunity.com.
During and after the storm, communication will continue through the county's normal channels; however, in the event of communication outages, residents should check with their local fire departments for updated information.
