MOREHEAD CITY — County officials have requested the N.C. Department of Transportation conduct an express design study for a potential third bridge to Bogue Banks.
The proposed bridge project was discussed during the county transportation committee’s meeting Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on Arendell Street.
County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said NCDOT has confirmed the study request was received and placed in the queue, but due to an ongoing budget shortfall within the transportation department, there is no timeline for completion at this point.
NCDOT representative Diane Hampton said an express design study is essentially an abbreviated feasibility study that looks at project costs, environmental effects and traffic impacts. She said it is not as detailed as a full feasibility study, but it can usually be completed in less than a year.
The advantage of conducting an express design study, Ms. Hampton said, is it can give officials an idea of the benefit-to-cost ratio for a project. She said that is important for helping projects be more competitive in the state’s prioritization process that identifies which projects to fund and schedule for construction.
The county has floated the idea of a third bridge to Bogue Banks for years, but has never put forward a formal project. Ms. Hampton said a third Bogue Banks bridge, which would likely originate near Hibbs Road on the mainland and terminate somewhere in the middle of the island, possibly in Pine Knoll Shores or Indian Beach, would relieve congestion on the island’s two existing bridges and help with hurricane evacuations.
