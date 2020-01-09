ATLANTIC BEACH — After taking a few weeks off for the holidays, N.C. Department of Transportation crews resumed work on the Atlantic Beach Causeway bridge last week.
NCDOT started the routine bridge maintenance project in September, taking breaks for the Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year holidays to lessen impacts on travel. NCDOT resident engineer Brad McMannen said work resumed Jan. 3 and is expected to last several more months.
He said crews are carrying out underwater work to repair the bridge girders, footing and columns. They are also nearly finished replacing the street lamps along the span with new LED lights, a task Mr. McMannen expects to complete by next week.
The engineer described the seasonal bridge project as “preservation work” to help rehabilitate the concrete structure and extend the useful life of the bridge, which connects Bogue Banks at Atlantic Beach to the mainland. He said in recent years, crews have carried out related projects during the off-season, including redoing the travel surface with fresh concrete.
NCDOT will close one travel lane in each direction of the bridge to allow crews to work through the duration of the project. Mr. McMannen said by contract, NCDOT has to lift the lane closures by Sunday, March 15, but crews may continue with underwater work that doesn’t impact travel for several more months.
For more information on lane closures and real-time traffic information, visit NCDOT’s travel page DriveNC.gov.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
