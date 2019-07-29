NEWS-TIMES
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education voted Monday night 5-2 in favor of keeping open the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School for the 2019-20 school year, rescinding a previous decision by the board to close the school.
The decision came in the form of a resolution made by board member John McLean and seconded by Melissa Ehlers. Mr. McLean and Ms. Ehlers were joined in the affirmative by board members Clark Jenkins, Jake Godwin and Brittany Wheatly, while board Chairman Travis Day and member Kathryn Chadwick voted against opening the school.
With the board’s majority decision to keep MaST open, students will have their first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 7, to coincide with the start of classes for Carteret Community College. MaST is housed on CCC’s campus and is partnered closely with the college.
MaST students, parents and supporters have been outspoken in recent weeks of their support for their school, urging school board members to reconsider their decision.
“You’ve made your voices heard, parents, students. My constituents from my area have always made their voices heard, they want this program to continue,” Mr. Godwin said just prior to casting his “yes” vote. “Considering the things that we have discussed and gone through, I believe that we have a good program to get going and make it a better part of our school system to make sure everyone has the opportunity to make themselves a better student and better parent, so I vote ‘yes’.”
The board’s decision Monday night caps a tumultuous summer for MaST students, parents and supporters that began with a 4-3 vote by the board June 20 to close the school.
That decision, as Mr. Day reiterated Monday night, was based on county commissioners’ recommendation to reassign $185,000 of local MaST funds to save seven and a half teacher positions that are at risk of not being funded due to likely state budget cuts. Reassigning the funds would have saved the school system four positions total.
School Superintendent Mat Bottoms clarified Monday if MaST stays open, there will be no lay-offs of existing teachers, rather the school system will freeze hiring of new teachers next school year.
Commissioners were also concerned the state budget wouldn’t include funds for early college high schools. While a final state budget has not yet been passed, Mr. McLean said some state legislators have stated the funds are all but guaranteed. Additionally, CCC President Dr. John Hauser has offered MaST a one-time $180,000 loan until state funding comes through, and if the money never materializes, the funds would be a gift, as stated in the resolution passed Monday.
After the vote Monday night, MaST Principal DeAnne Rosen said she was glad the board voted to continue supporting the school for at least another year.
“I’m just very excited, our MaST family is back,” she said. “We’re very supportive and appreciative of our board of education’s decision, and we’re going to work to be the best cooperative innovative high school in the state.”
MaST welcomed 50 freshmen for the pilot year of the early college high school in the 2018-19 academic year. Those students will return as sophomores and 50 new freshmen have been accepted for the 2019-20 academic year.
