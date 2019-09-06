MOREHEAD CITY – As conditions improve and Hurricane Dorian moves away from Carteret County, emergency officials are encouraging residents to continue to shelter in place.
In a Friday morning release, county officials reminded residents to avoid flooded areas. Do not drive, walk or swim through flood waters.
They also advised some roadways could remain flooded and asked residents to turn around, rather than drive through them.
Additionally, flood waters could hide debris, sharp objects, chemicals, glass or metal fragments that may be dangerous.
Emergency management officials said they expect conditions to improve quickly, but asked residents to shelter in place while damage is assessed.
