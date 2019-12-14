MOREHEAD CITY — A kitten received the gift of a second chance Thursday when it was rescued from a storm drain by a group of Morehead City Public Services employees.
The effort to save the kitten from certain watery peril was led by water/sewer superintendent Derek Williams, but Mr. Williams emphasized it was ultimately a group effort to rescue the trapped kitten. He said he got a call about a potentially trapped animal in the area of 19th and Bridges streets, so he and crew leader Mark Little investigated.
“As we got there, we started checking storm drains, and we got to the last one and there was a little kitten inside,” Mr. Williams said. “We could hear him in there meowing, so we picked the grate up, and as soon as we did that (the kitten) just went down the pipe to get away from us, escape.”
What ensued was a nearly two-hour struggle to get the kitten out of the pipes and back onto dry land. After Mr. Williams and Mr. Little successfully sectioned off part of the pipe with some spare cardboard to contain the kitten, they decided to call in extra help, Shaun Brinson and Mike Burke.
“It was about 25-foot section of pipe, so we had to block off both ends and then the outside, so it couldn’t venture in the maze of pipes that’s underneath the city,” Mr. Williams said.
Mr. Brinson and Mr. Burke brought with them a camera system the crew used to locate the kitten within the pipes, but it still took a while to corner it.
“It took some time to get it, but (the kitten) was really scared. It would come out and it was quicker than us and it hid, but eventually we got it to go to one side,” Mr. Williams said.
While the rest of the crew held other crucial equipment in place, Mr. Williams went down to retrieve the animal from the storm drain. He said its heart was beating fast and it seemed cold, but when he placed the kitten in his truck, it curled up on the dash and quickly went to sleep.
Because he was the one to actually bring the kitten to safety, Mr. Williams said he’s been getting most of the praise for the rescue. However, he wants everyone to know the rest of the crew deserves just as much of credit.
“I was the only free one to actually go down there and get him, but if they weren’t there, that cat still would be down there,” he said. “…It was a group effort, these guys were really going to work and somehow I stole the glory.”
Mr. Williams said he gave the kitten to his 12-year-old daughter, Hana, who will keep it at her mother’s house. Hana and her mother took it to get checked out by a vet, who said the cat, a male of unknown age, seems to be in good health. They also set up appointments for the cat to get shots and other treatment.
“She’s an animal lover,” Mr. Williams said of Hana. “She wants to grow up and actually open up a facility to have a no-kill (shelter). She’s had that dream for years.”
The kitten seems to be adjusting to domestic life well, and Mr. Williams said he’s received some videos of it playing with the family’s two older cats.
As of Friday, they had not settled on a name for the kitten, but Hana is considering some of the names suggested by residents on the Morehead City Facebook page. A leading contender is Stormy, in homage to the kitten’s ordeal.
Mr. Williams said a similar incident with a kitten rescued from a storm drain occurred in Morehead City several years ago, and some of the same public services employees stepped up that time, as well. The rest of the crew, all fellow animal lovers, said they were glad to help save the kitten and it was a fun change of pace for what otherwise would have been a typical day.
“It makes you feel great, doing something like that,” Mr. Burke said. “It’s a nice change of events, one day you go to work and you can actually do something that helps.”
“I’m just glad we were able to save the cat,” Mr. Brinson said.
