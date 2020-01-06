BEAUFORT — With his fourth consecutive term as a district court judge coming to an end, Judge Peter Mack Jr. has decided not to campaign for reelection.
Although Judge Mack filed for another four-year term, he announced Tuesday in a letter to the residents of Judicial District 3B that he’s decided to instead retire at the end of his current term in December 2020.
“As it is too late to have my name removed from the ballot,” the judge said, “my name will still appear on the March 3 primary ballot, but I will not be campaigning for re-election. I will spend the next year focusing on my duties as a District Court Judge.”
Judge Mack said since he’s not seeking reelection, he’s endorsing and supporting Jennifer Dacey for election to his position once he retires.
“Jennifer has the experience, integrity and temperament to serve our district well as a District Court Judge,” he said.
In an interview with the News-Times, Judge Mack said it is time to look toward retirement.
“It’s just that I’ve put the time in, and I’d like to retire,” he said.
When asked if there were any memorable cases he presided over, no individual case stood out for the judge. However, he said the cases that caused him the most concern were County Department of Social Services cases, particularly those involving children.
“Those caused me the most heartache,” he said. “Protecting seniors and children is a good thing. I try to look out for both.”
In his retirement letter, Judge Mack thanked “every citizen of Craven, Carteret and Pamlico counties for your support, understanding and cooperation throughout my time serving as a District Court Judge since 2003.
“It has been an immense honor, pleasure and privilege to serve you,” the judge said. “The last few years been difficult on me physically, having had numerous procedures to repair injuries incurred during my time serving in the United States Army Airborne.”
Judge Mack said for a member of the legal profession, it’s “the highest honor to serve on the bench.”
“I would like to express my profound gratitude for your allowing me to serve you,” he said. “It is a privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution of the United States and North Carolina.”
As he prepares to retire, Judge Mack said he looks forward to spending time “cruising the Caribbean on my sailboat, Esprit II.”
“I will miss the many relationships I have formed over the years, not only while on the bench, but also serving as a law enforcement officer with the towns of Atlantic Beach and Havelock,” the judge said. “These relationships will never be forgotten.”
