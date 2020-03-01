CARTERET COUNTY — With primaries and caucuses in several states already complete, North Carolina voters will head to the polls this week for Super Tuesday, making primary selections in a number of federal, state, district and local contests.
Carteret County elections officials will open 28 polling locations at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to voters. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and all those in line at that time will be able to cast a ballot.
Voters do not need a photo ID participate in Tuesday’s primary races.
One-stop early voting wrapped up Saturday afternoon across Carteret County with 6,369 voters making their selections ahead of Tuesday. Those voters represent roughly 12% of the county’s more than 52,100 registered voters as of Feb. 5.
As of Thursday, an additional 46 county residents took advantage of the one-stop early voting period to register and cast a ballot same day. A final count on new registrants during the spring one-stop period wasn’t available by presstime.
Roughly 42% of county voters cast a ballot in the March 15, 2016, primary, and Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said she hopes for a better turnout this week.
“I would say (we’ll experience) similar, if not a little more. At least that’s what I hope for,” she told the News-Times Thursday. Though she was not a BOE employee for the 2016 contest, she said she has seen a fair amount of interest, “involvement and monitoring” of this year’s contest.
High on the radar is the hotly contest Democratic presidential primary. South Carolina voters were the latest to go to the polls in the contest, and voting was still underway as of presstime.
In total, 15 presidential candidates are on North Carolina’s Democratic Party ballots, though some have already withdrawn from the contest.
A number of Carteret County voters will also make selections in local races.
Contested school board primaries include Republican and Democratic primaries for District 2, which covers a stretch of the middle and western portions of the county.
In the Republican primary are candidates Jerry Buttery and Katie Statler, and the Democratic primary features incumbent Jake Godwin and Jennifer Johnson.
A Republican primary is also underway for the County Board of Education’s District 4 seat, which represents much of Bogue Banks and nearby areas. Contestants are incumbent Travis Day and Andrea Phillips Beasley.
The school board races have been closely watched since upheaval over a school board decision in the summer of 2019 to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School after a year of operation. Parents and students fought the closure and ultimately won. The school opened for its second year in August.
In November, however, Superintendent Mat Bottoms announced his retirement, citing an increased partisan climate on the school board since county commissioners pushed to make the panel partisan, a change that took place in 2017 after years of nonpartisan spring elections for the board of education.
“Despite being as enthusiastic as ever about teaching and learning, the relentless headwinds are counterproductive and are poised to stall our pursuits,” Mr. Bottoms said in a November statement regarding his choice to retire.
Winners of the District 2 primaries will face off in the fall, while the Republican winner from District 4 will take the seat, as there is no Democratic challenger.
A Republican primary is also underway in one county commission race, District 3, representing parts of Morehead City, Wildwood and Broad Creek. Incumbent Bob Cavanaugh faces a challenge from Chimer D. Clark Jr.
The winner of the commission primary faces moves onto a contest in November.
Not all voters will be eligible to vote in all school board and commission contests. In Carteret County, primary races are decided by district, while November general election races are countywide.
“If (voters) don’t know their district, they can call the office and we can verify which races they are eligible for,” Ms. Sabadish told the News-Times earlier this month.
A number of judicial races are also on some ballots.
For Carteret County Republican voters, a three-way race is underway in one district court race. Incumbent Peter Mack faces a challenge from Jennifer J. Dacey and Andrew Wigmore.
Electioneers for all three candidates were camped at the one-stop site Thursday in Newport, talking to early voters.
“Most have made up their minds” when they arrive, Gwen Joyner, Ms. Dacey’s mother, said as she stood with fellow judicial electioneers Cherrill Goodwin and Laura Watts-Whitley.
In early January, Judge Mack announced his intent to retire and endorsed Ms. Dacey in the race but has since run a campaign for the District 3B seat.
Primaries for the U.S. Senate seat will also appear on the ballot. Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis faces a challenge from Republicans Paul Wright, Sharon Y. Hudson and Larry Holmquist. Democratic contenders include Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller, Steve Swenson, Atul Goel and Erica D. Smith.
A number of state races will appear on Republican and Democratic Party ballots as well, including primary contests for lieutenant governor, superintendent of public instruction and more.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is the favorite in a two-person Republican primary for the governor’s race, challenged by state Rep. Holly Grange.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot in the primary must mail them, postmarked by Tuesday and received by the BOE no later than Friday to be counted.
Disclosure: Candidate Andrea Phillips Beasley is the daughter of News-Times owners and publishers Lockwood and Nikki Phillips.
A full list of races in North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Election follows.
President, Constitution Party:
• Don Blankenship
• Charles Kraut
President, Democratic Party:
• Michael Bennet
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Cory Booker
• Pete Buttigieg
• Julian Castro
• John K. Delany
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Bernie Sanders
• Tom Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• Marianne Williamson
• Andrew Yang
President, Libertarian Party:
• Ken Armstrong
• Max Abramson
• Dan Behrman
• Kenneth Blevins
• Souraya Fass
• Erik Gerhardt
• Jedidiah Hill
• Jacob Hornberger
• Jo Jorgensen
• Adam Kokesh
• John McAfee
• James Orlando Ogle
• Steve Richey
• Kim Ruff
• Vermin Supreme
• Arvin Vohra
President, Republican Party:
• Donald J. Trump (i)
• Joe Walsh
• Bill Weld
U.S. Senate, Constitution Party:
• Kevin E. Hayes
U.S. Senate, Democratic Party:
• Trevor M. Fuller
• Steve Swenson
• Cal Cunningham
• Atul Goel
• Erica D. Smith
U.S. Senate, Libertarian Party:
• Shannon W. Bray
U.S. Senate, Republican Party:
• Thom Tillis (i)
• Paul Wright
• Sharon Y. Hudson
• Larry Holmquist
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, Democratic Party:
• Daryl Farrow
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, Republican Party:
• Greg Murphy (i)
N.C. Governor, Constitution Party:
• Al Pisano
N.C. Governor, Democratic Party:
• Roy Cooper (i)
• Ernest T. Reeves
N.C. Governor, Libertarian Party:
• Steven J. DiFiore
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
• Dan Forest
• Holly Grange
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Party:
• Bill Toole
• Terry Van Duyn
• Yvonne Lewis Holley
• Chaz Beasley
• Allen Thomas
• Ron Newton
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
• Mark Robinson
• Deborah Cochran
• Andy Wells
• Greg Gerbhardt
• Renee Ellmers
• Scott Stone
• Buddy Bengel
• John L. Ritter
• Mark Johnson
N.C. Attorney General, Democratic Party:
• Josh Stein (i)
N.C. Attorney General, Republican Party:
• Sam Hayes
• Jim O’Neill
N.C. Auditor, Democratic Party:
• Beth A. Wood (i)
• Luis A. Toledo
N.C. Auditor, Republican Party:
• Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street
• Tim Hoegemeyer
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic Party:
• Donovan Alexander Watson
• Jenna Wadsworth
• Walter Smith
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Republican Party:
• Steve Troxler (i)
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Democratic Party:
• Wayne Goodwin
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Republican Party:
• Mike Causey (i)
• Ronald Pierce
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Democratic Party:
• Jessica Holmes
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Republican Party:
• Pearl Burris Floyd
• Josh Dobson
• Chuck Stanley
N.C. Secretary of State, Democratic Party:
• Elaine Marshall (i)
N.C. Secretary of State, Republican Party:
• Chad Brown
• E.C. Sykes
• Michael LaPaglia
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democratic Party:
• James Barrett
• Constance (Lav) Johnson
• Jen Magrum
• Michael Maher
• Keith Sutton
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Party:
• Craig Horn
• Catherine Truitt
N.C. Treasurer, Democratic Party:
• Matt Leatherman
• Ronnie Chatterji
• Dimple Ajmera
N.C. Treasurer, Republican Party:
• Dale R. Folwell (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01, Democratic Party:
• Cheri Beasley (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01, Republican Party:
• Paul Newby
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02, Democratic Party:
• Lucy Inman
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02, Republican Party:
• Phil Berger Jr.
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04, Democratic Party:
• Mark Davis (i)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• Tamara Barringer
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04, Democratic Party:
• Tricia Shields
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• April C. Wood
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05, Democratic Party:
• Lora Christine Cubbage
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05, Republican Party:
• Fred Gore
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06, Democratic Party:
• Gray Styers
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06, Republican Party:
• Chris Dillon
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07, Democratic Party:
• Reuben F. Young (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07, Republican Party:
• Jeff Carpenter
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13, Democratic Party:
• Chris Brook
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13, Republican Party:
• Jefferson G. Griffin
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Democratic Party:
• Libbie Griffin
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Libertarian Party:
• Tim Harris
N.C. State Senate, District 02, Republican Party:
• Norman W. Sanderson (i)
N.C. House of Representatives, District 013, Democratic Party:
• Buck Bayliff
N.C. House of Representatives, District 013, Republican Party:
• Patricia (Pat) McElraft (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 01, Republican Party:
• Paul J. Delamar
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02, Republican Party:
• Peter Mack (i)
• Jennifer J. Dacey
• Andrew Wigmore
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 03, Republican Party:
• W. David McFadyen III (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 04, Republican Party:
• L. Walter Mills (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 05, Republican Party:
• Bob Cherry (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 06, Republican Party:
• Clinton D. Rowe (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Democratic Party:
• Kathleen Colbert
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Republican Party:
• Bob Cavanaugh (i)
• Chimer D. Clark Jr.
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04, Democratic Party:
• Rosalie T. Ruegg
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04, Republican Party:
• Jimmy Farrington (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05, Democratic Party:
• Liz Ponder
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05, Republican Party:
• Eddie Bo Wheatly (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Democratic Party:
• Jake Godwin (i)
• Jennifer Johnson
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Republican Party:
• Jerry Buttery
• Katie Statler
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03, Democratic Party:
• Lucy Marino Bond
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03, Republican Party:
• Dennis M. Goodwin
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04, Republican Party:
• Travis Day (i)
• Andrea Phillips Beasley
