This article was updated Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2020, to update a mugshot.
EMERALD ISLE — A Cedar Point resident is in Carteret County jail under $20,000 secured bond for attempting to rob a store Friday in Emerald Isle.
Dale Lynn Hughes Jr., 18, was arrested at the corner of Bogue Inlet Drive and Emerald Drive shortly after the incident.
According to Police Chief Tony Reese, Mr. Hughes came into R.J. Cigar Lounge and Tobacco at 149 Bogue Inlet Drive at about 7:40 p.m., pulled out a pistol and started demanding money from the cash register.
“He ordered both people (one employee, Alex Michael Baker, 23, of Swansboro and one other person) that were in the shop to sit in the lounge and was demanding money,” the chief said in an email Tuesday.
“He then allowed both people to leave the shop. He made several unsuccessful attempts to get the register open and … fired 5 shots into the display cases and walls of the store. He was located by our officers at the corner of Bogue Inlet and Emerald and arrested.”
Chief Reese said police recovered the handgun that was used and Mr. Hughes “admitted to committing the act.”
Mr. Hughes has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and as of Tuesday at 1 p.m. was still in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
No court date was listed on the docket Tuesday afternoon, and Chief Reese said additional charges are anticipated after consulting with the district attorney.
