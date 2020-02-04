NEWPORT — The National Weather Service weather forecast office in Newport warns of a strong cold front that will reach Carteret County Thursday.
The NWS Newport office said in a briefing Tuesday morning strong winds are forecast to arrive in the area Thursday. Strong winds are forecast to arrive ahead of the front, along with heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could bring damaging wind gusts, according to the briefing.
“Additionally, soundside coastal flooding is possible mainly north of Cape Hatteras,” the NWS said.
According to the NWS forecast, maximum winds gusts are forecast for Thursday evening through Friday morning at 44 mph in Morehead City and 39 mph in Cedar Island.
