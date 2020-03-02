CEDAR POINT — Commissioner John Nash said Feb. 25 that he is making plans to locate two trash receptacles and at least one pet waste disposal site within the town’s new park on the White Oak River and Boathouse Creek.
Speaking during the commissioners’ comments section of the town board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Mr. Nash, the town’s parks and recreation commissioner, also said he is pleased that the town now has a group of citizens who have volunteered to help commissioners and staff guide improvements in the park. For now, it only has walking trails, a small parking lot, a temporary kayak launch and water views.
The parks and recreation advisory group is Deb and Larry Bragg, John Mackowiak, TJ Williams, Jennifer Heironimus, Peggy Moore, Linda Koile, Lindsay Ehlers, Pam Redfearn, Pat Hackbarth, Renee Winberry, Town Administrator David Rief, Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, public works director Don Redfearn and Mr. Nash. Mr. Williams and Ms. Heironimus are chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the planning board.
The park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, and there’s a gate at the entrance, at the end of Masonic Avenue.
But the town last year hired The Wooten Co., a Raleigh-based engineering and planning firm, to develop a long-range master plan for the 56-acre park.
So far, it shows an entrance off Masonic Avenue to a parking lot with a restroom and shelter; paved and natural trails throughout the property; a nature play area; three water view platforms; a fishing pier; a kayak and canoe launch with a drop-off area away from the water; a single-stall waterless bathroom; a bench, swing and hammock area close to the water; an open space/events lawn; a picnic area; and a living shoreline to protect against erosion.
There are also a kayak and canoe storage area, as well as boardwalks, an outdoor classroom/shelter, a pond and a vegetative buffer between the park and nearby residences.
Town officials have said they will pursue those amenities as money becomes available through grants.
The town bought the land for the park last May for $2.8 million after a successful $2.5 million bond referendum in November 2018. It opened in November 2019.
So far, the town has received three grants. The first one, from the N.C. Coastal Land Trust, was for $250,000, and was used as a down payment on the purchase. The second, to be used to pay down the debt, was $1,011,756 from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust. The third, for $500,000, was from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, and will also be used to pay down the debt, as allowed in the town’s contract with the bank that bought the bonds.
The two state grants have been held up by the lack of a state budget, as the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper have failed to agree upon one.
The park has been heavily used, and Mr. Nash has said there have been abuses of rules against taking out your own trash and keeping dogs on leashes.
During the meeting, Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who is under contract to work for the town full-time, said he’d recently been called to investigate vehicles doing “doughnuts” in the park.
“It appears to be U-turns, not doughnuts,” he said.
Still, the officer said, he had asked other sheriff’s department shift officers to occasionally go through the park.
