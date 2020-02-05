PELETIER — Town commissioners and planning board members Monday night had a chance to take an informal look at the first official plan for a sprawling residential development at the former Silver Creek Golf Course.
The opportunity came during both panels’ monthly meetings in town hall off Highway 58.
The plan, posted on a wall by Mayor Dale Sowers, who is the town’s unofficial and unpaid planning director, came from surveyor Jonathan McDaniel, co-owner of Bell and Phillips, a surveying firm based in Cedar Point. Mr. McDaniel has been representing the unnamed developer and the golf course property owner, Eddie McNeill. The project is about a year in the making.
The town commission, in a controversial move after heated public hearings last year, rezoned the 200-acre golf course, which Mr. McNeill has since closed, from B-1 (general business) to R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet).
There was no discussion of the project Monday, but Mayor Sowers said the plan would come to the planning board for the beginning of formal review at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9 in town hall.
The plan shows 228 lots, down from the estimated 330 or so under Mr. McNeill’s original zoning request of R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet). That request was made about a year ago, but commissioners, in the face of opposition from nearby residents who feared dramatically increased traffic and stormwater runoff problems, plus overcrowded schools, changed the R-15 to R-20 with Mr. McNeill’s approval.
Silver Creek opened in 1986. Mr. McNeill, during January 2019 meetings of the planning board and town commission, said he closed the golf course in September 2018 after Hurricane Florence and decided to revisit a long-delayed idea to develop the property.
Although he didn’t have a specific plan then, he said he envisioned homes in the 1,800- to 2,100-square-foot range, but also noted the final number of lots was subject to several considerations, such as determination of wetlands and layout of roads.
The homes would connect to a private waste treatment plant in a corner of the golf course property, according to Mr. McNeill, and would get water from West Carteret Water Corp.
The development would be screened from adjacent residents’ homes by a vegetative buffer.
During its meeting Monday night, the planning board did recommend town commissioners approve the preliminary plat for Norris Landing, a new subdivision off Norris Landing Road.
It is to have 73 residential lots, according to Mr. McDaniel, and is across Norris Landing Road from another new subdivision, River East, which has 52 lots and is under construction.
Commissioners will get the Norris Landing subdivision plan for consideration next month.
When you add in other subdivisions that have been proposed or built in the area, there is potential for about 450 new homes within the next couple of years in Peletier.
The growth has triggered concerns among county school system officials and parents about overcrowding in the future at White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret and Broad Creek Middle School and Croatan High School in Ocean.
Mayor Sowers has said he knows there are likely to be plans presented soon for more residential developments in the area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
