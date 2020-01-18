MOREHEAD CITY — While the N.C. General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper continue a stalemate over the state budget, the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees adopted a final 2019-20 operating budget of $20.2 million during its meeting Tuesday.
CCC President Dr. John Hauser said the budget includes no raises for faculty and staff and does not include state capital money because of the continuing disagreement between the General Assembly and governor.
“They have moved the budget off the calendar until (Tuesday) April 28. There is no state budget,” Dr. Hauser said.
North Carolina Republicans in the General Assembly fell short Tuesday in trying to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on the budget, which means the spending impasse will extend into the spring.
Gov. Cooper vetoed the budget nearly seven months ago over teacher pay, the absence of Medicaid expansion and presence of corporate tax cuts.
The CCC operating budget approved Tuesday excludes $825,000 in county capital funds. Trustees approved the capital funds back in October as part of a $20.99 million baseline budget that included operating and capital funds.
The college has been operating under a baseline budget since the new fiscal year started July 1. Instead of adopting a state budget, legislators have adopted sections of the budget so agencies can continue to operate.
When CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis presented the baseline budget in October, he said he would be back to present a final operating budget once the state allocated funds for state community colleges.
Catherine Parker, chairman of the trustees’ finance committee, said the final budget includes $265,778 more in state money than what was approved in October.
With the $825,000 in county capital funds added to the operating budget, the final 2019-20 budget for CCC is $21.06 million, a 1% increase from the $20.2 million allocated in 2018-19.
Following the meeting, Mr. Davis said when the state approves a budget, he may come back to the board with an amended budget that includes state capital, which is used for construction projects. He said in the short-term the college will not be affected with the lack of state construction funds, but in the long-term it could affect projects.
The final 2019-20 operating budget includes $12.5 million in state operating money, $2.6 million in county operating funds and $5.1 million in institutional funds. Institutional funds include federal sources, fees, grants and other sources.
In other action Tuesday, trustees:
- Approved the write-off of a $380.87 student account because the student is now dead.
- Approved the agenda for a trustees retreat that will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Crystal Coast Country Club in Morehead City. The retreat includes discussion and approval of a college facility master plan and a report from N.C. Community College State Board member Ann Whitford.
- Approved naming the college’s career center the Big Rock Career Center.
- Heard the first reading of a weapons policy for the campus.
