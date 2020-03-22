Forest service implements safety rules
Due to public safety and in support of social distancing, effective at noon Friday, the N.C. Forest Service implemented the following safety measures in response to COVID-19:
• All burn permits are being issued online only.
• No special-use permits of any kind are being issued in person at any state forest or other NCFS location.
• All NCFS office locations and/or facilities are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
• State forests remain open to the public; however, amenities, including offices, education and visitor centers, restrooms and picnic shelters are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
To assist county burn permit agents in sharing this information with the public, NCFS county offices are providing public notices that can be posted at all county burn permitting
Contact information for county forest rangers is available at ncforestservice.gov/contacts.
School board will meet
The County Board of Education will hold a special meeting electronically at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider approval of the 2020-21 county budget request, and action is expected at the meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the board will convene in closed session to discuss a personnel matter. No action is expected following the closed session.
The meeting will take place electronically with all board members calling in. The public can attend the meeting via youtube.com/channel/UCVyrUgj9liv80Ofv0sevFvww.
Rescued cow gives birth
A pregnant cow who swam 4 miles to shore after being swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September has given birth to a “miracle” calf.
A photo of the “sea calf” was posted Monday on Facebook by Ranch Solutions, a group hired to return the pregnant cow back home to Cedar Island.
The cow, Dori, was one of three swept away by Dorian that were found on Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The calf has one brown and one blue eye, according to Ranch Solutions. Having differently colored eyes is a rare condition shared by various animals, including some wild horses.
Getting close to the mother and calf for a photo has been difficult because they run at the sight of humans, Cedar Island resident Woody Hancock told McClatchy News group. “The wild cattle that lived on Cedar Island were not used to seeing humans or having them approach them,” the state’s park service said.
When Hurricane Dorian generated an 8-foot tidal surge, which was termed a “mini tsunami” by locals, it washed Dori and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
Colleges to get relief
The State Board of Community Colleges approved five relief measures Thursday aimed at helping colleges manage expenses and instructional changes during the COVID-19 emergency.
The temporary measures will:
• Allow colleges to make up instructional time as a result of the pandemic, similar to flexibility during hurricanes and other weather events.
• Give colleges the flexibility to apply tuition, registration fees and other fees paid for spring 2020 courses to future courses if a student is unable to complete a course due to the pandemic.
• Allow colleges to use student activity fees to address impacts associated with the outbreak.
• Allow colleges to use instructional technology fees to address impacts associated with the outbreak, such as purchasing computers and other technology.
• Allow colleges to use excess bookstore revenues to address impacts associated with the outbreak.
County to hold special meeting
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the potential award of the bid for the Atlantic Harbor dredging and shoreline stabilization project and to receive a COVID-19 update.
The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ boardroom in the administration building in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square. The meeting is open to the public.
Town to hold special meeting
Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the administration building at 7509 Highway 58.
The purpose is to consider and act on the application for commercial review of Twice the Ice at 217 Islander Drive.
The small business was one of those destroyed when a tornado swept through the area in advance of Hurricane Dorian in September.
Commission launches survey
The North Carolina Future Investment Resources for Sustainable Transportation Commission has launched a resident web survey to gain public input on transportation investment strategy.
This 15-question survey is available online until Thursday, April 9 and will assess what future revenue options should be considered for the commission’s final recommendations in 2021. The questions assess consumer mobility preferences, transportation needs, potential investment options and more.
The N.C. FIRST Commission was created by former Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon in April 2019. The 14-member commission is composed of a diverse group of individuals with expertise in finance, business and public policy.
The commission is tasked with evaluating the state’s current and future transportation investment needs, utilizing research of national and international trends in order to advise the secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation of new or better ways to create a long-term transportation investment strategy that will ensure North Carolina’s economic vitality and competitiveness in the future.
SBA grants NC disaster declaration
U.S. Small Business Administration granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses suffering economic losses due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help,” Gov. Cooper said in a Thursday release. “Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”
The disaster declaration allows affected small businesses to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans. Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s website, disasterloan.sba.gov.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan application forms can also be downloaded at disasterloan.sba.gov.
NCDOT sets schedule for Slocum Gate
Contract crews in Craven County have a set a tentative work schedule to finalize construction on the bridge into Slocum Gate.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, one lane of east or west Highway 70 will be closed at certain times throughout the day from just north of Hickman Hill Loop Road to the light at the Walmart. During the closures, contractors will complete construction work, such as applying new asphalt and pavement markings, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The schedule, which is weather dependent, is as follows:
• 8 a.m.-dusk Sunday-Thursday, March 26.
NCDOT began building the overpass in August 2017, and it opened to traffic in December 2019. It’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Beaufort work session moved
Beaufort commissioners have rescheduled their Monday, March 23 work session to Monday, March 30.
The postponement comes as the town looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are currently working on ways for the meeting to be held through a virtual meeting platform,” the town said in an announcement.
Murphy to host virtual town hall
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will host a virtual town hall Monday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. to address constituents on the ongoing pandemic.
In a Thursday release, the congressman’s office said the event will include a general update and statement on the status of the novel coronavirus outbreak and that Rep. Murphy will take questions from listeners.
The participant call-in line is 888-460-0109, and all those on a call will be able to ask a question of leave a voicemail question if time runs short.
“During a national crisis such as this, it’s important for government leaders to inform the public about the facts on the ground and answer their questions and concerns,” Rep. Murphy said in the release. “In order to make myself available to the most constituents possible from every corner of our large Congressional District, I decided a telephone town hall is the best medium to educate people and answer their questions.”
Topics include prevention methods, steps federal, state and local governments have taken and how constituents can access fiscal benefits available during the outbreak.
“We are in a truly historic moment — let’s tackle this problem together,” Rep. Murphy concluded.
Dining in outdoor seating prohibited
Upon further guidance from the state, the county said in a release Friday that on-site dining at establishments with outdoor seating is prohibited.
The news comes after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars closed earlier in the week to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and encourage social distancing.
In a document the county cited in its release, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said consumption in outdoor seating is “not permitted” and encouraged local agencies to enforce the prohibition.
“Carteret County requests businesses adhere to this Order and that residents continue to support their local restaurants by ordering take out, delivery, or curbside pick-up,” the county said in the release.
NMFS revises red grouper schedule, sets trip limit
Commercial snapper-grouper fishermen have a trip limit to follow, as well as other regulations, when harvesting red grouper.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service Fisheries adopted the final rule for Regulatory Amendment 30 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Snapper-Grouper Fishery of the South Atlantic Region.
The final rule went into effect March 9 and revises the rebuilding schedule for red grouper based on the most recent population assessment, extends protections to red grouper during spawning season in federal waters, located between 3-200 miles offshore, off North Carolina and South Carolina, and establishes a commercial trip limit.
The final rule revises the rebuilding schedule for red grouper to 10 years, which is equal the maximum time period allowed to rebuild. The rebuilding schedule begins ends in 2028.
The final rule extends commercial and recreational red grouper spawning season closures (January-April) through the month of May, in federal waters off North Carolina and South Carolina.
The final rule establishes a commercial trip limit for red grouper harvested in the south Atlantic federal waters of 200 pounds gutted weight.
DMF cancels listening stations for meeting
Anyone who wants to listen in on the next N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board teleconference needs to dial in.
The DMF has canceled the public listening stations at the Morehead City headquarters and Wilmington regional office for the SCFL Eligibility Board meeting, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The DMF announced the cancelation is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
While the public may not be able to attend a listening station, they can still listen to the meeting through the conference line by calling 919-420-1374.
To avoid disrupting the meeting, public callers are asked to mute themselves and not announce their names when they call.
The eligibility board will consider license applications that are deemed complete and were submitted by March 4.
Directions on applying for a commercial fishing license are available online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/commercial-fishing-license-information by clicking the “Eligibility Pool Application” link.
