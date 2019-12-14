Editor's note: This article was last updated at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 14 with more information.
MOREHEAD CITY – City police and EMS personnel responded at 11:20 a.m. Saturday to a call a vehicle had been driven through a wall of the Big Rock Barber Shop at the intersection of Arendell Street and Oaksmith Boulevard.
Utility officials, the city fire department and the city building inspector were also called to the scene. A city fire truck blocked Oaksmith Boulevard to keep motorists from using the street.
According to an email from Alize Proisy, spokesperson for the city, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old with a learner’s permit, accompanied by a parent. The driver attempted to park in front of the barber shop at 4100 Arendell St., but mistakenly accelerated instead of hitting the brakes of a 2017 Ford Expedition.
“(There were) no injuries and the barber shop was closed. The owner (of the barber shop) was participating in our Christmas parade,” Ms. Proisy added.
