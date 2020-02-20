MOREHEAD CITY — There are few things better than a steaming bowl of soup on a cold, rainy day, and Wednesday, participants of the Empty Bowls luncheon got to chow down on two different types of soup, all in the name of charity.
The luncheon was held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, and like it has for the past 17 years, the event supports area charities.
This year, the organizations benefiting from the luncheon are Hope Mission, Martha’s Mission Cupboard and Backpack Blessings.
Pastor Gene McClendon, executive director with Hope Mission, said the need in the community is great and Empty Bowls helps feed the area’s hungry.
“We’ll have hundreds of people (at the event), he said prior to the start of Wednesday’s luncheon.
Mr. McClendon said last year alone Hope Mission served more than 38,000 meals to the community.
The majority of people who come to Hope Mission are the working poor. The second largest group are senior citizens or those on disability, followed by the homeless, he noted.
No matter who is in need in the community, Mr. McClendon said the team that puts Empty Bowls together helps serve them all.
“It’s great to work with a collaborative group that have a common heartbeat,” he said.
A lot of planning goes into the luncheon, and Mr. McClendon said most of the success to due to volunteers.
Dawn Rock of Emerald Isle has been volunteering her time at Empty Bowls for many years.
“It’s for a good cause, practically the whole community gets involved,” she said. “It is a fun event, and all my friends work it.”
Ms. Rock said she has manned many stations at the event, including the serving stations and silent auction table.
During the luncheon those who attended were able to choose a ceramic bowl made from professional and student artists, along with two soups or chowders from area chefs.
The fragrant aroma of the soups filled the air as participants selected their meals.
Carteret Community College chef James Clarkson said he tasked his students with providing something unique for this year’s event. They decided to serve Navy bean soup.
“Sometimes we see the same soups over and over,” he said. “We try to offer a variety.”
He also said it was fun to see which soup is the day’s most popular.
“The first empty bowl is the day’s unofficial winner,” he said.
Susan and Wharton Segark of Morehead City went with two varieties of chili. Ms. Segark wanted to go completely gluten free, and she knew chili would be a safe option.
One chili from Ioanni’s was a traditional tomato base chili, while the other was a chicken and bean chili from Island Grill.
“It’s delicious,” Ms. Segark said of the dishes.
Mr. Segark agreed.
“It’s hard to mess chili up,” he said.
Of course, another attraction of attending Empty Bowls is bringing home a unique, hand crafted bowl.
Donna Benson of Morehead City selected two bowls to take home.
“My best friend is Donna Haines, who owns a pottery studio, so I had to get her work,” she said.
Ms. Haines owns Bridges Street Pottery in Morehead City with her husband Scott.
Ms. Benson also chose a bright blue bowl by Rich Daniels and said she was retired and enjoyed attending the Empty Bowls luncheon.
“I do Meals on Wheels and Donna Haines got me into pottery,” she said. “It’s is good for the community.”
Contact Megan Soult at 252-726-7081, ext. 228; email megan.soult@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @meganCCNT.
