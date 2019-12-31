NEWPORT — Emergency officials were on the scene of a wreck Tuesday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of U.S. 70 and English Street.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred just before 3:30 p.m.
Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol would not say if anyone was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
Traffic backed up in the immediate area of the wreck as emergency crews worked.
This is a developing report.
