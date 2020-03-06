CARTERET COUNTY — On Thursday, April 2, tourism-related businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties will have an opportunity to work with Visit North Carolina staff to learn about its research, development and marketing services.
They’ll also be able to discuss best practices for reaching travelers, the media and increasing tourism visitation and spending.
Visit North Carolina’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center is a community-based training program designed to help small tourism-related businesses. The TRAC event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Atlantic Beach.
There is no charge to attend and no reservation is required. The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority, which is helping put on the event, says it is a come when you can and stay as long as you like event opportunity for all tourism-related businesses to meet one-on-one with program managers to discuss better ways to promote their property or event.
TRAC brings Visit North Carolina’s program managers to local communities to discuss the nuts and bolts of working with the organization. This program is designed to help tourism-related businesses engage more fully with programs offered by Visit North Carolina and its partners.
Representatives from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina’s Business Link N.C., N.C. Welcome Centers/Visitor Services, N.C. State Parks, Agritourism and N.C. GreenTravel are often on hand to discuss services they can provide businesses, including strategic planning, assisting with identifying funding sources and serving as liaisons with other local, state and federal agencies.
For additional information on this session or to learn more about scheduling a TRAC visit to your community, contact Visit N.C.’s André Nabors at 919-447-7771.
