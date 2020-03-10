MOREHEAD CITY —With five more North Carolina residents testing positive for the new coronavirus strain Monday, County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon encouraged residents to continue good hygiene practices and prepare in the event cases come to Carteret County.
“There are no cases of coronavirus in Carteret County. We are telling people to prepare, but not panic,” Ms. Cannon said following the Consolidated Services Board meeting, held Monday in the health department conference room. “We recommend just practicing good common sense practices you would do for flu or other respiratory infections. You can also think about stocking up with two weeks’ worth of supplies (in the event a person is quarantined at home).”
Ms. Cannon added that the health department has received a minimal supply of test kits in the event suspected cases are reported in the county. In addition, if cases are reported in the county, the decision to quarantine would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In an email Tuesday, Carteret Health Care Community Relations Marketing Director Michele Lee said the hospital is following local and state public health department guidelines regarding evaluation of possible cases.
“The hospital, at this time, is not testing for coronavirus and has not requested testing from the state to date as of 3/10/2020. If Carteret Health Care identifies a patient who meets the evaluation criteria, we will follow established guidelines and contact the local and state epi teams for authorization to collect specimens and send the specimens to the state for testing.”
According to The Associated Press, all five new patients testing positive are from Wake County and all of them traveled to Boston, Mass., to attend a BioGen conference, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference, according to the news release.
Officials said tests in the five new cases are being sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
Health officials said the new cases are not related to another Wake County resident who tested positive last week. There also was an earlier case in Chatham County.
The department said the Wake County Public Health Division is working to identify close contacts with the newly affected patients and determine whether additional measures are necessary.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
