CARTERET COUNTY — Though Christmas is yet to come, filing for the 2020 elections gets underway across North Carolina at noon Monday.
A number of federal, state and local races are on the ballot – including the hotly contested 2020 presidential race – and filing will occur at multiple locations, depending on the seat.
For county races, interested participants can visit the County Board of Elections at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort to file official paperwork.
Local races on the ballot include three seats on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, those of District 3’s Bob Cavanaugh, District 4’s Jimmy Farrington and District 5’s Ed Wheatly. All are registered Republicans.
County Board of Education seats up for grabs include District 2’s Jake Godwin, a Democrat, District 3’s Melissa Ehlers, a Republican, and District 4’s Travis Day, a Republican.
Additional local seats on the ballot are a member’s seat on the Harkers Island Sanitary Board and the County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
In addition, other federal, state and district races on the 2020 ballot include president, U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, state auditor, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, three seats on the N.C. Supreme Court, including chief justice, six seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals, State Senate District 2, N.C. House of Representatives District 13 and six district court seats.
Filing for many of those offices occurs at the State Board of Elections office in Raleigh.
The filing period continues through noon Friday, Dec. 20. The deadline to withdraw after filing for a race is Tuesday, Dec. 17. Primaries in North Carolina are set for Tuesday, March 3.
County election officials have said recently they are still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 races. The positions are paid and require individuals be registered to vote in Carteret County, at least 18 years of age and able to attend a paid training session.
Those interested in becoming a poll worker can call the BOE at 252-728-8460.
Those who plan to visit the office to file for a race beginning Monday are asked to bring a valid photo ID, a checkbook to pay the filing fee (cash and card will not be accepted) and information on their treasurer and candidate account.
