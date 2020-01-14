NEWPORT — A dense fog bank is hovering over the North Carolina coast, but National Weather Service forecasters say it should clear up with an approaching storm.
NWS meteorologist Tony Saavedra at the weather service’s weather forecasting office in Newport said Tuesday the foggy conditions, which cover most of the state coastline and go as far inland as Greenville, will continue “at least until tomorrow,” then will clear up sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
“As the front gets closer it should improve,” he said, referring to an approaching stormfront, “but then we’ll have showers.”
According to the WFO’s extended forecast, Carteret County was under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, creating hazardous driving conditions. There’s a 30% chance of showers and a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day, with a 30% chance of showers at night.
Wednesday there will be a 40% chance of showers, lowering to a 30% chance Wednesday night. Thursday through Friday night, conditions will vary between mostly cloudy, mostly sunny, mostly clear, sunny and partly cloudy.
