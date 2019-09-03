MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care officials say they are monitoring Hurricane Dorian closely and have made tentative plans should the storm majorly impact Carteret County.
Community Relations Manager Michelle Lee said Tuesday hospital leaders have been following the now-Category 2 storm as it makes its way closer to the North Carolina coast. She said the plan, as of now, is to impose a modified lockdown Wednesday evening and suspend outpatient services at noon Thursday.
Some outpatient services are planned to go on as scheduled through Wednesday evening. However, after the lockdown takes effect, certain services will no longer be available. Elective surgeries scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled.
During the modified lockdown, the hospital will engage its emergency command center and monitor who enters and leaves the buildings, as well as begin securing the building.
If wind speeds reach a certain level, Ms. Lee said the hospital may close all entrances except the emergency department entrance. As in past hurricanes, Ms. Lee said the emergency department will remain in operation for the duration of the storm, but she urges residents to heed officials’ warnings and stay out of danger as much as possible. She encourages people not to drive during hurricane conditions unless it is an absolute emergency.
The hospital advises those who rely on prescription medications to stock up before the storm.
As for hospital staff, Ms. Lee said they are communicating plans about sheltering at the hospital. Staff were able to shelter at the hospital during Hurricane Florence last September.
