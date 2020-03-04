MOREHEAD CITY — State fisheries managers and coastal property managers are working on changes to rules for shellfish leases in public trust waters.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission recently held held their regular meetings. The CRC met Feb. 12-13 in Beaufort, while the MFC met Feb. 12-20 in New Bern.
Both commissions discussed the issue of shellfish leases, and the MFC, the one more directly involved with shellfish leases, unanimously approved for public hearing three recommended rule amendments the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proposed to address user conflicts between shellfish leaseholders and other users of public trust waters.
DMF Public Information Officer Patricia Smith said because the rules are subject to legislative review, they likely won’t go into effect until 2022.
“The proposed rules will come back before the MFC in May for approval of the notice of text and fiscal analysis,” she said. “If approved, they will go to public hearing this fall and come back to the MFC for adoption in November.”
DMF Habitat and Enhancement Section Chief Jacob Boyd said this isn’t the end of the work the state’s shellfish leasing program needs, however.
“We’re continuing to work on the various studies and other mandates of the recent shellfish aquaculture legislation,” Mr. Boyd said. “These three rule amendments are just the starting point for addressing shellfish lease issues in the state.”
Shellfish leasing is a growing practice in coastal North Carolina’s public trust waters. However, coastal residents and coastal municipal officials have voiced concerns that these leases may be located in places where shellfish aquaculture activities will conflict with other users, such as creating a navigation hazard for recreational boaters and recreational fishermen.
The DMF is responsible for issuing shellfish leases, and the MFC is the rulemaking body which writes the regulations the division enforces. To address these concerns, commission approved at their New Bern meeting the following rule amendments:
• Adding a 250-food setback requirement between shellfish leases.
• Increasing the setback requirement of 100 feet from a developed shoreline or shore-based structure to 250 feet.
• Adding cumulative impact language.
• Adding corner markers to shellfish lease and franchise marking requirements, with a maximum of eight markers allowed.
• Enhancing shellfish lease training requirements to include information about user conflicts and the public trust.
• Increasing the corner marker diameter allowance from a 3-inch maximum diameter to 12 inches.
• Adding yellow light-reflective tape or devices to the corner marking requirements to ensure visibility.
While the DMF is in charge of issuing the leases, other agencies serve in advisory capacities in the leasing process, including the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and its rulemaking body, the CRC.
During the CRC meeting in Beaufort, DCM Major Permits Coordinator Jonathan Howell updated the commission on the shellfish leasing issue. According to a Jan. 30 memorandum from Mr. Howell to the CRC, the Division of Coastal Management has been reviewing shellfish leases and providing comments to the DMF for almost three leasing cycles, which run from April through September.
“Through this commenting process, DCM has generally recommended that DMF establish a 20-foot buffer between coastal wetlands and shellfish leases that utilize gear,” Mr. Howell said. “In addition, DCM has often commented on navigational impacts associated with proposed shellfish lease locations, the size of pilings and the need for riparian property owner coordination.”
The DCM has requested the Division of Marine Fisheries notify shellfish lease applications that Coastal Area Management Act permits, which the DCM issues, will be require for any proposed leases that will include structural elements or gear over an d above those typically associated with shellfish aquaculture. These include pilings more than 4 inches in diameter, floating structures other than aquaculture gear and land-based utilities.
Mr. Howell said the DMF has agree to share draft rule language with the CRC at its April meeting.
“As the state continues to encourage commercial cultivation of shellfish in coastal waters, DCM continues to seek guidance from the CRC on how to best manage this emerging industry in partnership with (the) DMF and the MFC,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.