MOREHEAD CITY — A local business will be collecting recovery supplies Sunday at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Morehead City to deliver to Ocracoke.
Resident Katie O’Brien notified the News-Times that O’Brien and Sons Construction of Newport will be collecting supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the store.
Among the items the group is seeking are cleaning supplies, water, hygiene items, tarps, rubber gloves, extension cords, baby wipes, brooms, plastic tote bags, pet food and supplies, fans and clothing.
The company will be delivering the items to the Cedar Island Fire Department for transport to Ocracoke.
