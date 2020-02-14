BEAUFORT — Three young people have been charged in a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Dec. 29 on Harkers Island Road.
District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Friday that the N.C. State Highway Patrol charged Joseph McKenzie Bent, 25, of Raleigh, and Austin Gray Piner, 23, of Beaufort, each with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter. Alexis Marie Hill, 18, of Atlantic was charged with one count of misdemeanor possessing or consuming alcohol underage.
The NCHP investigation concluded Mr. Bent was operating a Ford F-150 carrying Ms. Hill as a passenger, and Mr. Piner was operating a Chevrolet Silverado carrying Matthew Colton Morris, 24, of Gloucester as a passenger, while racing side-by-side at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour when the vehicles made contact with one another causing both trucks to go off the roadway.
Mr. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
All three defendants had their first appearances Thursday in Carteret County District Court.
Mr. Bent was placed under a $30,000 secured bond, with the following conditions: he is under a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily, he cannot consume alcohol or any controlled substance, he cannot operate a motor vehicle and he cannot have contact with the victim’s family or with the other defendants.
Mr. Piner was placed under a $25,000 secured bond, with the same conditions.
Ms. Hill was released from custody and is under conditions not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances, and she cannot have contact with the victim’s family or codefendants.
Mr. Bent and Mr. Piner have court dates scheduled for Friday, March 6 in Carteret County District Court. Ms. Hill has a court date of Tuesday, March 10.
