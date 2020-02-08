OTWAY — A wreck early Saturday morning took the life of two Marshallberg men.
According to a report emailed by 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the Morehead City office of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Mark Lewis was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra west on Highway 70 in Otway just after midnight when he lost control and the truck ran off the road in a curve.
According to the officer, the truck traveled along the shoulder before striking a tree.
“Mr. Lewis and his passenger (David Shane Taylor of Marshallberg) died instantly from the collision,” 1st Sgt. Clifton added. “This is the third fatal wreck (in Carteret County) since January.”
1st Sgt. Clifton said the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Otway Fire and EMS Department responded to the scene.
Master Trooper Scott Casner is the primary investigator, he added. 1st Sgt. Clifton and Master Trooper S.J. Powell are assisting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
