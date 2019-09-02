MOREHEAD CITY — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday while crossing Highway 24 near the entrance of Gull Harbor Subdivision.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Collins said Clifton Lawrence, 60, of Newport, had pulled his vehicle off the side of the eastbound lane of Highway 24 and had gotten out of his vehicle and walked across the highway into the center lane.
Mr. Lawrence then started to return back across the highway toward his vehicle when another vehicle traveling east on Highway 24 struck Mr. Lawrence.
“The vehicle traveling east couldn’t stop,” Trooper Collins said. “He (Mr. Lwarence) was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Trooper Collins said the driver of the vehicle which struck him was not at fault and was not charged.
Morehead City Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, where they performed CPR and transported Mr. Lawrence to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.