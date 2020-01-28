Pat Smith of Beaufort, brother of Capt. Michael J. Smith, the late pilot of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded Jan. 28, 1986, holds a photo of the Challenger’s crew Thursday. Crew members in the photo are, back row from left, Ellison S. Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Greg Jarvis and Judy Resnik. In the front row from left, are: Capt. Smith, Dick Scobee and Ron McNair. (Cheryl Burke photo)