NEWPORT — A Hampstead man died and a passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon with a fully loaded Waste Industries garbage truck at the intersection of Hibbs Road and Highway 24.
According to an emailed report from N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. David Clifton, the driver of a minivan, Johnnie Atticus James, no age listed, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The passenger, Shirley James, also of Hampstead, was taken first to Carteret Health Care and then to Vidant Health in Greenville with serious injuries.
Sgt. Clifton’s email said Master Trooper H.D. Wilson responded to the call at 2:04 p.m. Friday.
“The trash truck was traveling east on NC 24 attempting to make a left turn onto Hibbs Road,” the email states. “The minivan was traveling west on N.C. 24.
“The driver of the trash truck, Edward Earl Joyner (no age or hometown listed) was uninjured in the crash. The driver of the trash truck willingly submitted to a blood withdrawal,” the trooper continued.
As of Saturday morning, the investigation was still underway because of “conflicting witness statements.”
Sgt. Clifton said Sgt. A.M. Nelson was the supervisor on the scene, along with Senior Trooper J.A. Renn and Senior Trooper A.S Collins.
In addition, the email states, “Master Trooper J.C. Howell and Master Trooper R.D. Pittman Jr. of the SHP’s motor carrier section assisted at the scene. Broad and Gales Creek Fire and EMS and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office assisted with securing the scene.”
The state Highway Patrol’s reconstruction unit and the district attorney have been notified of the ongoing investigation, the official told the News-Times.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.