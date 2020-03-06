NEWPORT — A serious wreck Thursday afternoon left a woman hospitalized at the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune.
The accident at 1867 Nine Mile Road in Newport took place after 5 p.m.
Newport Assistant Fire Chief James Ainsworth said the unidentified woman drove the vehicle off the road and hit a tree. She was pinned inside the vehicle.
“It took us a while to extricate her, and once we did, we transported her to Lejeune because of the nature of her injuries,” he said.
He said he didn’t think the injuries were life-threatening.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.