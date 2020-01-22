HARLOWE – One lane of traffic is moving again on Highway 101 at Old Winberry Road following a two-vehicle accident that occurred just after noon Wednesday.
Westbound traffic is on the move, while eastbound traffic is being directed down Old Winberry Road as of 12:50 p.m., according to a News-Times reporter on scene.
Crews from several departments, including Mill Creek, Beaufort and Harlowe, remain on scene at the head-on collision.
This is a developing report.
(Previous report)
HARLOWE – Highway 101 at Old Winberry Road is closed to traffic in both directions Wednesday afternoon for a motor vehicle collision possibly involving serious injuries.
According to scanner reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision around 12:10 p.m. Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Beaufort Fire Department were called to respond to the scene. Crews are redirecting traffic in the area.
This is a developing report.
