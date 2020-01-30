HARKERS ISLAND — Chief Ira Lewis, Harkers Island’s oldest resident and retired U.S. Coast Guard member, died Thursday at the age of 101.
His funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Curtis W. Going and Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Lewis family cemetery on Harkers Island.
Mr. Lewis joined the Coast Guard in 1938 and served 21 years on the south shore of Long Island, N.Y.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann Rose and her husband Leslie; son, Philip Lewis and his wife Jean; grandchildren, Bruce Kevin Lewis and his wife Lori, Tracy L. Lewis, Tara Guthrie, Jonathan Brett Rose and his wife Cathy and Joan O’Neal and her husband James D.; great-grandchildren, Maggie Diane Lewis, Kevin Ian Lewis, Tracy Ethan Lewis, Jonathan Michael Rose and his wife Rebecca, Christopher Ryan Rose, Bertley Paul Willis and Contessa Ann Willis; great-great-grandson, Dawson Cole Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort is handling the arrangements.
