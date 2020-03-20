BEAUFORT — In light of the growing number of coronavirus cases across the state and a documented case of community spread in Wilson County, Beaufort announced additional restrictions Friday evening, including asking more employees to work from home.
“The Coronavirus is a very serious threat and is now confirmed in Carteret County,” Mayor Rett Newton said, citing the County Health Department’s Friday confirmation of the first case in Carteret County.
“The virus is still accelerating in North Carolina and we need all citizens and business owners to use best practices for hygiene, to include washing hands, keep a social distance of six feet from others, and, if you’re not feeling well…stay at home. We are only at the beginning phases of this crisis. Stay aware and plan ahead,” Mayor Newton continued.
Effective Monday, only essential town employees will be on duty, while others work from home.
Most town services will continue under the same conditions announced March 16, including fire, police, building inspections, utilities, planning services and waste removal.
The town urges residents to stay home to the extent possible, practice social distancing, wash hands often and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Those with flu-like symptoms are asked to contact the health department at 252-728-8550 for instructions.
A county call center can be reached at 252-726-7177 for 24/7 information, and an inquiry hotline can be reached at 252-726-7060. This phone line is staffed for questions from the public that are not answered via the automated line. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information on Beaufort’s response, visit beaufortnc.org/coronavirus and Facebook.com/BeaufortTown.
