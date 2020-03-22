pine knoll shores — The next planning board meeting, set for Tuesday, is going to be held a bit differently. Instead of an in-person meeting, the board will meet by teleconference.
Town Clerk Sarah Williams sent out notice Friday about the next regular planning board meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Ms. Williams said in the announcement this is being done in an effort to limit in-person interactions during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“There will be a public comment section [sic] at the end (of the meeting),” Ms. Williams said.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will receive a request for a major landscape permit. The Crystal Coast Country Club is requesting a permit to install a pickleball court at the club.
Anyone interested in joining the meeting may dial into the teleconference by calling 312-757-3121 and using access code 503-444-101.
The meeting may also be joined online from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to the website global.gotomeeting.com/join/503444101.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
